DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents are concerned about a proposal to bring a concrete recycling operation to Detroit’s west side, fearing the project could increase dust, noise, and truck traffic in nearby neighborhoods.

Sterling Heights-based DVM Utilities is seeking approval for a concrete recycling facility at the intersection of Auburn and Glendale streets. The property is zoned M-4 intensive industrial.

The Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, or BSEED, is scheduled to hold a virtual special land use hearing Wednesday regarding the proposed operation.

Proposed concrete crushing facility raises concerns among Detroit west side residents

For some residents, the proposal is raising concerns based on their experience with another concrete crushing facility in the area.

George Perdue, a longtime resident of Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood, said a concrete crushing operation on Greenfield Road has negatively affected the community for years.

"It's been a very negative impact on the neighborhood as a whole," Perdue said.

He said dust from the facility has created problems for nearby residents.

"Some people are having to clean dust off their automobiles, front porches, their back porches," Perdue said.

Perdue said he was disappointed to learn of the proposal for another concrete crushing operation just a few miles away.

"You know, it's a slap in the face," he said.

Grandmont Rosedale resident Pam Weinstein said she is also concerned about the possible effects of the proposed operation, including its impact on air quality.

"I am determined to do everything I can to protect the health, safety, and air quality of us who live here," Weinstein said.

Beyond dust, Weinstein said residents worry about potential noise and additional truck traffic.

"Just imagine tractor-trailers driving up and down your street, sort of constantly. Not one or two, like 20. Your street where the children play in the front yard," she said.

According to BSEED, DVM Utilities/Sir Crush-A-Lot previously applied for a five-month temporary use permit to operate a portable, small-scale concrete crusher, but the permit was never issued.

The company is now seeking approval for a full-scale operation with greater production capacity. BSEED said Wednesday's public hearing is intended to allow residents and city departments to ask questions, receive information, and share comments or concerns about the proposal.

DVM Utilities/Sir Crush-A-Lot said it understands the concerns surrounding the project and plans to take measures to limit its impact on the surrounding community.

"Sir Crush-A-Lot is proposing a concrete recycling facility on property specifically zoned M4 Intensive Industrial, where this type of operation is an allowable conditional use under the City of Detroit's zoning ordinance.

We understand the community's concerns regarding dust, noise, and truck traffic, and we take those concerns seriously. Our project has already received EGLE air quality permit approval, and we are committed to implementing dust suppression systems, noise-control measures, and responsible traffic management to minimize impacts on surrounding properties.

We are proposing a legitimate industrial operation in an appropriately zoned location, and we will comply with all applicable City and State permitting requirements.

Our goal is simple: recycle concrete responsibly, protect our neighbors, and be a positive contributor to the City of Detroit," the company said in a statement.

William Schrader, who owns a business near the proposed facility, said he wants the city to closely scrutinize projects involving concrete crushing operations.

"Those things should have very strict restrictions on them," Schrader said.

The special land use hearing is scheduled to be held virtually Wednesday morning.

