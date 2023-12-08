Watch Now
News

Actions

Proposed train route would connect Detroit to Toledo & Cleveland, add DTW stop

Amtrak Acela
Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Amtrak Acela
Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 09:19:28-05

A new proposed train route will connect Detroit to Toledo and Cleveland with an extension to Detroit Metro Airport.

According to Amtrak, the proposed corridor will connect three major Great Lakes cities, and there hasn't been a Detroit-Cleveland connection through Toledo since 2004.

The last time Detroit had a direct passenger rail service to Toledo was in the early 1960s.

Under the proposed corridors and enhanced service, Cleveland could also see connection to New York City through Buffalo and Pittsburgh, with three round-trip trains per day to and from Cincinnati.

The proposal would start in Pontiac and go through Royal Oak and Detroit to the airport before heading down to Toledo and east to Cleveland.

It will use CN, Conrail, NS, CSX and Amtrak railroads, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak train route Detroit to Cleveland

There would be three round-trip trains daily between Cleveland and Pontiac. The train service would take just over four hours, and just over three hours between Detroit and Cleveland.

It's the latest proposal for train expansion from Detroit, with another proposal connecting Detroit and Toronto.

Amtrak said a new hub will be built on more frequent trips to Chicago, plus new services to Toledo, Cleveland and Toronto.

The proposed stations are:

  • Cleveland, OH 
  • Cleveland Hopkins Airport, OH (NEW) 
  • Elyria, OH 
  • Sandusky, OH 
  • Toledo, OH 
  • Detroit Metro Airport, MI (NEW) 
  • Detroit, MI
  • Royal Oak, MI
  • Troy, MI
  • Pontiac, MI 
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!