Chris Jones

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The prosecution rested its case on day six of the Deandre Booker murder trial. The Roseville man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Ashley Elkins.

Authorities say the mother of two from Warren hasn’t been seen or heard from since January 2, 2025.

Four people took the stand today, including detective sergeant Matthew Lesperance (the officer-in-charge of the case), and a detective who discussed internet searches found on the suspect’s phone about murdering an ex, poisoning drinks, gun silencers and where to buy a grenade.

Other searches relate to trying to get back with an ex. The detective also said he saw what appeared to be coagulated blood inside a dumpster at the suspect’s apartment.

The prosecution also played phone calls between the officer-in-charge (OIC) detective sergeant Lesperance and Booker.

The suspect can be heard claiming he didn't know where Elkins was and that Elkins family broke into his home.

The OIC discussed blood found underneath parts of cabinet.

The defense is expected to cross-examine the officer-in-charge at the start of day 7, on Tuesday.