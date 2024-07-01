Prosecution rests in Samantha Woll murder case, defense presenting to jury

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The prosecution has rested their case three weeks into the trial of Michael Jackson-Bolanos in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

The defense began presenting their case Tuesday afternoon by calling Michigan State Police Detective Elizabeth Stockmeyer to the stand. She is the officer in charge of the case.

On Monday, prosecutors and the defense went back and forth once again as the murder trial continued at the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court in Downtown Detroit.

Taking to the witness stand was a forensic expert who analyzed fiber from the victim's clothing and a multi-tool knife. Also, for the first time, the interrogation video of the defendant, Michael Jackson-Bolanos, was played for the jury members.

"I didn't go to no person's condo..." said Jackson-Bolanos in the interrogation video.

"You definitely did; the door was open," said Detroit Police Sgt. Ford in the interrogation video.

The interrogation video dates back to November 30th, 2023, when Jackson-Bolanos was taken into custody.

"There was a question of stolen glasses that were pawned by Michael Jackson-Bolanos, so I started with that line of questioning to see if he had any knowledge of that," said Detective Patrick Lane, Detroit Police.

Detective Lane took to the stand to explain the tactics used during the interrogation, which also covered the investigation of vehicle break ins around the downtown area.

"I have not committed no wrongs, I don't go Downtown to hit cars. My Aunty lives on Mack," said Jackson-Bolanos in the interrogation video.

But it was all a build-up to where the defendant was on the night of October 21st when Woll was found stabbed to death at her townhome in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood.

"One thing I will tell you about bro, I don't know nothing about no (expletive) homicide bro. That's not my lane. I don't know nothing about that (expletive) I don't steal nobody, I don't hear nobody, I only (expletive) with cars. I only (expletive) with cars. Check my history. I only (expletive) with cars. I haven't stolen no cars because I'm not trying to go to prison," said Jackson-Bolanos in the interrogation video.

Meanwhile, during the cross-examination, the defense pushed back, calling the integration deceptive, that at the time, the defendant was told that the police had specific evidence linking him to the crime scene that did not exist, like the video of Jackson-Bolanos allegedly entering the victim's house.

"Jackson-Bolanos also gave permission, consent to give a buckle swab, a DNA swab, correct?" asked the defense.

"Correct," replied Detective Lane.

"And this was after the deception that was told by Sgt. Ford him being inside the house, Correct?" asked the defense.

"Correct," replied Detective Lane.

Also taking the witness stand was a forensic expert who analyzed fiber from the victim's clothing and a multi-tool knife.

"Its always for me to always to examine the question material first, make an assessment of the damage that I see and I can make a determination as to possible type of tool that could have created that damage," said Kristy Sekedat, laboratory manager, Trace Evidence unit.

Jackson-Bolanos's romantic partner, Tiara White, was also called to the stand to answer questions about the jacket she later washed, which the defendant wore on the night of October 21st.

"Did you see anything shocking about this jacket?" asked the defense.

"No, not to the naked eye," said White.

"Did you blood on this jacket?" asked the defense.

"Not at all," said White.

"Did you see blood on any of the clothing inside the hamper?" asked the defense.

"Not at all," said White.

The 28-year-old is charged with first-degree and premeditated murder. If found guilty, Jackson-Bolanos faces the possibility of life in prison.

As the trial continues, follow 7 News Detroit for all the updates both on-air and online.