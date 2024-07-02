Prosecution rests on day 12 of Samantha Woll murder trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The prosecution has rested their case three weeks into the trial of Michael Jackson-Bolanos in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Four people testified on Tuesday, which was the twelfth day trial. All witnesses who testified are members of law enforcement.

The case resumed with the playing of the police interrogation video involving the suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos. He told police he had nothing to do with Woll's murder.

VIDEO: Interrogation video shared with jury

Also, Michigan State Police detective Lt. Richard Sanchez testified that the crime scene was on the main floor where significant blood was found. The defense raised questions about the thoroughness of the investigation and tried to raise doubt about how far the crime scene may have extended.

Defense attorney Brian Brown honed in on a stain on a seat in Woll's car and asked the detective if it was tested.

"You never followed to see which forensic tech processed the car, correct?" Brown asked.

The detective replied, "Correct."

Watch more of the interrogation in the video player below:

Prosecutors play interrogation video of Michael Jackson-Bolanos in court

Brown continued, "And you never specifically went and asked them whether or not they tested this specific seat for the presence of blood, correct?

Sanchez replied, "Correct.”

The prosecution countered by asking Sanchez for clarification.

The assistant prosecutor asked, "Was there ever any indication that there was blood on the exterior of her vehicle?"

Sanchez said, "I was never notified of any blood that was on the exterior of her vehicle."

VIDEO: Samantha Woll murder trial focuses on blood and DNA evidence in latest testimony

Samantha Woll murder trial focuses on blood and DNA evidence in latest testimony

The assistant prosecutor continued, "You ever seen any pictures or seen any bit of evidence that Ms. Woll ever made her way from inside her apartment over to where her car was parked?"

The detective replied, "No."

The assistant prosecutor asked, "Is there any evidence that she was stabbed at the wedding and she was bleeding in the car as she was coming home from the wedding?"

Sanchez said, "No.”

Court resumes Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.