Prosecutor: 13-year-old charged after shooting 12-year-old cousin

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Detroit Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Brammell Street near Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest in the basement. Medical staff responded to the scene, where the 13-year-old was pronounced dead.

According to police, there were four people in the basement of the home during the shooting: a 12-year-old, 13-year-old and two 19-year-olds. Police say there was an adult sleeping upstairs.

The 13-year-old was the 12-year-old’s cousin, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Detroit Police Department Chief White said the kids were doing something for social media at the time, and said the shooting is troubling.

"It's just troubling and frustrating and if you're going to have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun into a home, everything changes. You can't have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping," he said.

The prosecutor’s office charged him with one count of manslaughter. He was issued a $10,000 bond; 10% of that would need to be paid.

It’s unclear if charges are being sought for the adult in the home.

Trial for the suspect is scheduled for Aug. 16.