Prosecutor releases witness agreements in Crumbley trials, says no immunity promises made

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is trying to quiet a controversy in the aftermath of the trials for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were both convicted of involuntary manslaughter after their son shot and killed four students and injured others.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald released copies of the so-called proffer agreements with two Oxford High School administrators who were key witnesses.

She says the documents make it very clear that witnesses Nick Ejak and Shawn Hopkins were never promised immunity or leniency for their testimonies.

McDonald says because no promises were made, the agreements did not have to be disclosed to James and Jennifer Crumbley's lawyers.

7 Action News talked to a criminal defense attorney who is not tied to the case and he disagrees.

"Both of those individuals have competent counsel. I would imagine they'll be filing a motion before sentencing with the court to set aside the conviction," said Arthur Weiss, president of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan. "If there was some agreement, understanding, like I said, a wink or a nod, it's to be disclosed. It may not have amounted to anything, but it should have been disclosed."

The Crumbleys are scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

The proffer agreements released by the prosecutor's officer are below:

Proffer Nick Ejak by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Proffer Shawn Hopkins by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

