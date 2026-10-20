Prosecutors won't charge Dearborn woman who shot man inside shoe store

DEARBORN, Mich. — A man was shot inside a Dearborn business over the weekend, and police took the suspected shooter into custody — but the case has since taken an unexpected turn.

Three days after the shooting, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it will not charge the woman who fired the shots, saying there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defense or in defense of someone else.

Watch Faraz Javed's report in the video player below:

No charges for woman who shot man inside Dearborn's White House Kicks store

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Ford Road and Oakman Boulevard, inside White House Kicks. The woman who fired the shots called 911.

According to dispatch audio, the caller stated that she just had to shoot somebody.

Security video released by Dearborn Police shows the chaotic moments inside the store. The footage shows a woman in a pink jacket entering with her 36-year-old boyfriend, who is wearing a gray track suit.

After the boyfriend greets a man who appears to be a shopper, a man in blue attacks the boyfriend. That's when the woman can be seen taking a firearm out of her purse and pulling the trigger.

A witness, who asked that we not use their name or show their face on camera, described the moments that led up to the gunfire.

"They started fighting, then — lady pulls out her gun and then protects her boyfriend," the witness said. "It's madness, you know."

I asked the witness how many shots were fired.

"Probably like what, like four — three?" the witness said.

When I asked if he could believe what was unfolding, the witness said, "Honestly, no."

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the 30-year-old woman is a CPL holder and that the two people involved appeared to know each other.

"It's clear they were acquaintances somehow before they saw each other inside the store, and obviously they didn't like each other, because it escalated into a fight," Shahin said.

Shahin pointed to the prosecutor's role in the charging decision.

"Look, that's Prosecutor Worthy's purview. That's her job, and I have faith in the job that she does here for Wayne County residents. Our job is to gather the evidence and provide the case as thoroughly and as complete as possible," Shahin said.

Police said the 33-year-old man who was shot in the back remains in critical condition. And the investigation may not be over.

"There's a possibility that those charges may be filed against the people that instigated the fight," Shahin said.

Shahin said that even though Dearborn is a safe and welcoming city, people should always remain vigilant.

"Just be aware of your surroundings and always be cautious no matter where you are," Shahin said.

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