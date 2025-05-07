Prostitution, drug abuse among issues targeted in Operation John R Resolve: DPD

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, a heavy police presence converged on the area of John R Street and McNichols Road for Operation John R Resolve.

Detroit police announced they're cracking down on traffic-related offenses and quality of life issues like prostitution and drug abuse in the 11th and 12th precincts.

Watch the report in the video player below:

'Operation John R Resolve' is underway in Detroit

Detroiter Steve Murphy takes pride in his city. He took a break from cleaning up a church parking lot to chat with 7 News Detroit on John R near McNichols. It's an area he said needs some cleanup of its own.

“Been here all my life. I wouldn’t wanna go no where else," Murphy said.

When asked what local problems come to mind, he said "Prostitution for one."

It’s out in the open.

“She’ll do whatever you want for $5,” Dale Pozzi, who works in the area said. “Yeah, it sounds sick. They’ll do whatever you want for $5 just so they can go get another hit."

Pozzi said heroine and crack use are heavy in the area.

Murphy pointed, “They use to use this house, they use to use that house, they use to use them two houses... They use all of the abandon houses over here to get high (and) to turn they tricks."

Police said they're also tackling excessive speeding, arresting people with warrants, blight and stray dogs.

“This is in response to the community, bitter complaints, so we want to show that the Detroit Police Department is responsive,” Capt. Derrick Griffin said.

Murphy said, "It shows they startin’ to care now.”

Pozzi said, “Get ‘em off the street, but not just arrest ‘em. Get ‘em help.”

That’s exactly what Griffin said the department is looking to do, and that's steer them toward resources to help change their lives.

"The police department cannot only be a force to enforce the law, but we have to show our humanity. So, today's operation targets that endeavor," the captain explained.

Joining DPD in their efforts are Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, Highland Park police, as well as Detroit’s building department, health department and animal control.

“This approach will also address not only the criminal aspect, the traffic aspect, but we’re also doing businesses and residential inspections. We also have animal control here with us. So, those complaints where there are dogs wandering throughout the neighborhood, we’re going to address that as well. So, today is kind of a holistic approach,” Griffin explained.

Operation John R Resolve is scheduled to take place through the rest of the year.

