Protect yourself from skin cancer while outside during the 4th of July holiday weekend

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Skin cancer is more common than you might think and sun exposure is one of the biggest risk factors.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

With more people expected to spend time out in the sun this Fourth of July weekend, Corewell Health board-certified dermatologist Wendy Sadoff says everyone should take the risk seriously.

"A tan indicates damage to the skin so there’s no health in a base tan. It may prevent a burn, but you’ve damaged your skin to get there," said Sadoff. "The number of a sunscreen is not the whole story and so those are two of my big big tips."

Sadoff suggests limiting time in the sun and if you do, wear protective clothing with a hat or stay in the shade.

"I am not saying you have to stay inside all the time but if you are outside, protect your skin, don’t spend morning till night outside," said Sadoff.

Don't forget your head, hands and feet. Sadoff suggests a powder sunscreen for the scalp.

"I treat a lot of skin cancers in the scalp of not only men who are balding, but women along the part," said Sadoff.

More information about skin cancer risks can be found on the American Academy of Dermatology's website.

