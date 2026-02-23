ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A demonstration outside Romulus City Hall became chaotic Monday evening as protesters and counter-protesters clashed over plans to turn a vacant building into a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

A city council meeting is taking place Monday evening and residents are planning to make their voices heard.

Watch video from outside city hall below:

Protesters and counter-protesters clash over Romulus ICE detention facility plan

Federal immigration officials have purchased a vacant building in Romulus and plan to convert it into a detention facility, sparking concern among residents and local officials about the project's impact on the community.

The facility would be housed in the former Gage Marketing Group headquarters. ICE says the project will create nearly 1,500 jobs and contribute $160 million to the GDP while roughly $33 million in tax revenue.

Watch our previous coverage about the plan below:

Protesters and counter-protesters clash over Romulus ICE detention facility plan

Protesters who gathered outside city hall Monday to push back against the plans were met by counter-protesters and there was pushing, shoving and shouting matches between the two groups. Protesters yelled "Nazis go home," at the counter-protesters.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will continue monitoring the demonstration and city council meeting and will provide updates.