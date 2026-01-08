Protesters march in downtown Detroit following ICE shooting in Minneapolis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Protesters gathered outside the ICE field office in Detroit and marched down Michigan Avenue, calling the fatal shooting of a protester by an ICE agent in Minneapolis "unacceptable" and demanding ICE leave Michigan.

Just hours after protests erupted in Minnesota, multiple groups organized a demonstration in downtown Detroit, voicing their anger over the shooting and loudly chanting they want ICE out of Michigan.

Kassandra Rodriguez of the Detroit Community Action Committee planned the protest. Like many marching along, she saw video of the shooting on social media.

"I was disgusted and to be fair, quite angry," Rodriguez said. "This was completely unwarranted and shouldn't have happened.”

Steve Conn, a protester, also viewed the video footage.

"I saw the video. It was outrageous, disgusting. It's just murder — cold blooded murder," Conn said.

Daanyal Syed, an activist with the Detroit Anti-War Committee, shared similar sentiments.

"I think you can see the video and you can clearly say there's no reason why that ICE officer should've shot that woman at all. It's murder that's what it is," Syed said.

Officials on both sides of the isle offered vastly differing responses to the shooting. Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain posted on X: "This is what happens when Democrats continue to DEMONIZE LAW ENFORCEMENT."

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying the woman who was shot "was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense."

Meanwhile, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan called the shooting horrific and avoidable.

"The Department of Homeland Security's public statements about this incident are not only reckless – they appear to be outright falsehoods. If this Administration can label anyone a domestic terrorist to deflect responsibility, then every American is at risk. Video evidence indicates that this was an unacceptable use of deadly force," Peters said.

As protesters in Detroit responded to the shooting, they echoed their calls for ICE to leave Michigan and also called for Detroit to become a sanctuary city.

"It's up to all of us to respond and let people know that this is not something we're going to accept or tolerate or let alone let happen here in Detroit," Rodriguez said.

But Sen. Aric Nesbitt, the Republican Senate leader in Lansing, called for the opposite approach.

"We need to stand with law enforcement, we need to ban sanctuary cities, we need to make sure that local law enforcement is working with state law enforcement is working with federal law enforcement. That's common sense," Nesbitt said. “I welcome law enforcement... to do their job, enforce our laws and make sure every criminal illegal alien is deported from this country.”

As ICE operations continue, so too do the protests.

"This is a moment in history. You must stand up for yourselves, for your community, the immigrants, all of us together," Conn said.

The group protesting said they plan to show up at a Jan. 13 Detroit City Council meeting, pushing for Detroit to become a sanctuary city.

