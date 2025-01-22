Public meeting set for 2-year I-696 construction project from Lahser to I-75

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beginning in March, the Michigan Department of Transportation is doing a complete reconstruction of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 from Lahser Road all the way across Oakland County to I-75. The project is expected to take two years.

As the tentative March 1 start day approaches, the project is all that residents can talk about. Some are worried about the traffic.

MDOT said they will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to discuss the upcoming construction project. The meeting will include community stakeholders, city representatives, local businesses, residents and MDOT reps.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El at 14450 W. 10 Mile Road in Oak Park.

“That’s not a good idea, not for two years," said Eboni Richardson, who drives that part of I-696 almost daily. “Oh, that’s going to be a mess."

Other residents say the potholes have gotten out of control and are excited about the changes.

“I don’t care if it take three, four years. Get it done," Soutfield resident Lois Jackson said.

Only months ago was the construction project of I-696 completed from I-275 to Lahser. Now, it's on to the next phase.

MDOT says I-696 is old and crumbling and temporary pothole fixes just won't do the trick anymore. They’re investing $250 million to redo both the eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as improving 60 bridges, including the large bridge near 10 Mile and Greenfield roads where hanging icicles are a common problem.

“I have no problem with it. They have to do what they have to do and our governor, she wanted to fix the damn roads and that’s what they’re doing," Jackson added.

Both sides of the freeway will eventually be fixed. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through I-696 during construction regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on.

However, when it comes to eastbound drivers, that is who is going to have to take a lengthy detour.

MDOT says they recognize some drivers may not follow the official detour and will take mile roads instead, and that’s where some of the headaches and traffic will be.

"Drivers are just gonna have to suck it up and deal with it," Detroit resident Lee Scott said.

Approximately 100,000 drivers are expected to be affected by the construction every day for two years. MDOT understands the frustrations some drivers will have, but says the end result will be well worth it and that no more large construction projects will plague the area for over 20 years.