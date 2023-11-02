Pulling out all the stops: Restoring Detroit Masonic Temple's 97-year-old pipe organ

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Masonic Temple is the largest Masonic Temple in the world, and one of its finest jewels may be a nearly 100-year-old pipe organ that hasn't been played in concert in about 20 years.

However, it will be played this month at a fundraising concert to help restore it.

Two men who are the principal chorus behind the passion project invited me up into the rafters to see the impressive pipes for myself.

The powerful pipe organ is a rare, "unaltered" Skinner Organ nestled in the Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre since 1926.

Renowned organist Stephen J. Warner is practicing for the organ's first public concert in two decades.

"We have some beautiful strings and flutes. So you can see I’m actually missing a lot of notes. And this is actually the next project is to restore what’s called the Primary," Warner said.

Warner should know. He's the man tasked with restoring the organ, and he's pulling out all the stops to do it right. The work is not for the faint of heart.

I also got a look at the "Great Division" of pipes – literally one of five cavernous chambers hidden inside the theatre's walls and ceilings.

Warner said there are over 4,000 pipes in the instrument. Each will be carefully cleaned, but the real work lies below.

“All of the action underneath all of these pipes are very small leather diaphragms which have to open to play them, and also another set of leather diaphragms which open to control them.” Warner said.

"So, you can’t see those?" I asked.

"No, you can’t see those," he said.

“So, what caused the need for this restoration?” I asked.

"Well, the first impetus was actually water that came from the floor above through this light fixture right onto this chest," Warner said.

Returning the organ to its original glory will be costly.

“These are some of the original blueprints from when the organ was installed," Brandon Langford, the curator of organs at the Masonic Temple, said.

He's a lover of music, a bagpiper himself, and is possibly best known for spending more than 1,300 hours last year painstakingly restoring two antique chandeliers in the Masonic Temple's Crystal Ballroom. Now, he wants a full stop on the pipe organ's decline.

“When I found out that this was just kind of sitting in disrepair, I decided to start a nonprofit to fund the restoration because this instrument is so deserving of a restoration," Langford said.

One of the organ's two consoles is located in his office.

"This is a Skinner organ. What does that mean?" I asked.

"Skinner organs were considered to be the best when they were made in the 20s," he said.

Ernest M. Skinner is acclaimed for advancing the organ's Electro-Pneumatic Action. The pipework can be located in just about any nook of the building, while the consoles holding the keys and pedals could be hundreds of deet away, operating by a single organist.

“You normally when you would restore an organ, you might convert it to completely electric," Langford said.

“As far as we know, there are only a handful of these that are still in the original condition," he added.

Langford said the organ cost $48,500 in the 1920s. He estimates it will cost about $500,000 to restore it. It will be music to their ears when the pipe organ's impressive sound is fully restored.

You can hear the organ in action at a special fundraising concert on Sunday, Nov. 12. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the show at 3 p.m. at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre, inside the Masonic Temple at 500 Temple St.

Tickets are $35 and you can buy them on the Masonic Temple website, or you can donate to the Masonic Temple Organ Restoration program here.

