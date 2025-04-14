PurpleStride aims to make strides against pancreatic cancer on April 26

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Walkers are preparing for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN's) largest fundraiser of the year — PurpleStride.

The walk is on Saturday, April 26 at Troy Community Park, located at 3179 Livernois Road in Troy.

I talked with PurpleStride Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Mikesell on 7 Action News at Noon about losing her sister to pancreatic cancer and why this fundraiser is so important.

I also spoke with Tim Vietto — who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in his early 40s in March of 2024. He had the Whipple surgery in October of last year.

He shared that he did not experience any of the traditional symptoms of pancreatic cancer — such as unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain or back pain, fatigue, jaundice, loss of appetite, light-colored or floating stools, blood clots or swelling in arm or leg, new diagnosis of diabetes. He experienced heart palpitations.

They are inviting people to join them for the walk. Participants include survivors, families, friends, caregivers, physicians, and researchers.

They are hoping to raise awareness about this disease and raise important funding for research.

The American Cancer Society says more than 67,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. That's more than 184 people every day.

You can register for PurpleStride today here