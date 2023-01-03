Quickly starting CPR is critical in cardiac arrests

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday, Judy Juengel said she suffered a heart attack. While that differs from cardiac arrest, she said she can relate to Monday night’s scare for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the need for immediate medical attention.

“I was reading that they were doing CPR on him for 9 minutes. That’s probably what saved him," she said.

Juengel did not need CPR. Below is a graphic from the American Heart Association that shows the differences between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack.

Juengel recalled what happened to her.

“I was sitting right here with the heating pad on and it just, it was like an elephant came in the room and sat on my chest," she said.

Minutes prior to this, Juengel said she had fallen in the kitchen and landed on her tailbone. That trauma led to chest pain. Her granddaughter insisted on calling 911.

Soon, Juengel found herself in the care of paramedics.

She recalled, “(The paramedic) said, 'There’s something going on with your heart'. And I said to her, 'Don’t let me die, and she said we got you.'”

Cardiologist Dr. Brian O'Neil is the chair of Wayne State University’s Department of Emergency Medicine and board president for the American Heart Association Detroit chapter.

He said when someone does need CPR and receives CPR, their chances of being discharged from the hospital increases by three-fold.

O’Neil explained, “When you’re doing CPR, you’re maintaining blood flow to the heart itself because even though it’s not beating, it’s still using a lot of energy and if you don’t resupply that energy you get into something called the flatline or asystole."

"That’s never what you want," he added.

O’Neil said what happened Monday is uncommon but not unheard of.

Amanda Barone, regional aquatics director for the YMCA Metro Detroit showed their AED, "This will analyze and tell you if they need a shock or not. So, it's part of the CPR process."

An AED or defibrillator played a crucial role on the field, Monday night. When it comes to CPR, she said it's vital for people to learn.

“I think it’s just really important for people to feel prepared. People tend to get the certifications and then maybe not think about it again if it’s not a skill that they’re using all the time," she said.

For information on CPR classes offered through the Red Cross and YMCA you can head here. A number of classes have a virtual option.