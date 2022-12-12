Racial slur shouted at Detroit Symphony Orchestra members during Friday's performance

A racist act during a performance at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has sparked outrage. It happened during a performance at the DSO on Friday, and witnesses say the slur was shouted at members of the orchestra.

“Couldn’t really believe what I heard and when I processed it I was so shocked and disgusted.” says guest Kathy Ossian.

She tells us she and others were stunned by the outburst aimed at African-American musicians.

“We have to stand up against this type of horrible hatred,” adds Ossian.

Also, in attendance was Russ Nuytten.

“The entire crowd was shocked. The entire auditorium heard it along with musicians,” he said.

The racism and bigotry has been called out on social media by the DSO. The DSO has publicly talked about providing a safe space for listening and even apologized that the space was violated.

Civil rights activist Pastor Maurice Hardwick tells us the person behind the incident must be permanently banned to send a message.

“The thing about it is there are good people like you and I, who feel we are brothers. We are different races. Let’s set a standard. This is the way we are moving. We aren’t going back that way.” says Hardwick “I want to help more underprivileged African Americans be more included and part of something like that. I like what the Orchestra Hall said and kept going.”

As for how things ended, Nuytten tell us he was inspired by the music that never stopped playing.

“The musicians were professional and kept playing. We all stood up and applauded them out of respect,” he said.