GROSSE POINTE, Mich.: The weather may have been less than ideal, but for many families along Kercheval Avenue, the memories made today are worth a few soaked jackets and wet shoes.

Friday marked the 51st annual Grosse Pointe Santa Claus Parade, a day-after-Thanksgiving tradition that has brought generations of families together. For more than 50 years, this day-after-Thanksgiving tradition has been bringing neighbors, friends and families together to ring in the holiday season.

"Rain or shine the parade is going on!" Abigal Barroso of the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce said.

Umbrellas up and Christmas spirits high, Mother Nature may not have delivered the perfect weather, but Santa Claus had no intention of skipping town.

"On a scale of 1-10... it's a 10 out of 10," Christopher Pokladek said.

This year's theme — "Stars, Stripes and Sleighbells" — put a patriotic twist on the Christmas celebration, honoring America's 250th birthday. This year's lineup included eight floats from The Parade Company, marching bands and dancers, along with special guests Jamie Ding and Grand Marshal, actor and singer Antonio Cipriano.

"It's just really special to see no one staying home. Everyone is coming out and supporting their friends and neighbors and it's going to be a great day!" Barroso said.

While the floats and festivities may change from year to year, what keeps families coming back is the opportunity to create memories and pass those traditions down to the next generation.

"A few of us grew up here and now we share the parade with our youngsters," Nick Hathaway said.

I spoke with several residents who told me they wouldn't miss it, rain or shine.

"The floats are incredible and everybody is having a great time," Anna White said.

"It's really beautiful and honestly this is the most impressive parade we've seen in years," White said.

"Every year it's just great. Our kids get a big kick out of it," George Brown said.

"It's such a great community out here," Sara Kozab said.

Of course, no Christmas parade would be complete without a visit from the big guy himself and Mrs. Claus, who made the trek from the North Pole.

"We made it here no problem. Mrs. Claus and I stayed warm and We're happy to be here and happy to celebrate with everyone down here today," Santa Claus said.

"Merry Christmas and I've seen everyone on the good list this year," Mrs. Claus said.

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