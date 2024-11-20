Raising awareness for first responders on Crash Responders Safety Week

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — This week is crash responder safety week and we are raising awareness for the first responders who come to our rescue when there's a crash on the freeway.

It can be a dangerous job. Just last week, three state troopers were injured while investigating a crash on I-94.

Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries. But it's just the latest accident involving troopers along Metro Detroit freeways.

This morning, I spoke with first responder Dennis Richard live from the State Police South Post in Taylor, to discuss why it's important for drivers to slow down.

"We saw a lot of motorists now following the 'slow down and move over' law," Dennis said. "We've had a lot of close calls, we've had a lot of vehicle strikes. It's amazing for me to see, I think a lot of motorists think that the law (only) pretains to law enforcement sometimes and they fail to move down for safety service patrol vehicles and tow trucks, but even with that being said we've had a lot of firefighters and law enforcement officers struck and killed too, so I think just helping to educate and getting to slow down for the move over law."

Remember, the law is to slow down by 10 miles per hour and move over a lane.