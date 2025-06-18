OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Starting this morning, drivers getting onto I-96 between Novi and Milford roads in Oakland County will encounter a new traffic flow system – ramp metering.

The video below, at I-96 and Milford, shows one of eight on-ramps with ramp metering. Starting at 6 a.m. this morning, only drivers on Milford heading southbond getting onto I-96 eastbound are seeing ramp metering.

Ramp Metering along I-96 in Oakland County begins today; here's what you need to know

When traffic is light, those will flash yellow; that means you can merge onto the highway like normal.

When traffic is heavy — or there's an accident on the expressway — the ramp metering will switch to cycling between the red and green traffic lights.

Drivers getting on I-96 will get in two lines. When the light turns red, they'll stop at the white line and wait for the light to turn green before merging. It's one car per green light.

The goal of this ramp metering is to control traffic flow, and they are expected to cut travel times and reduce crashes.

Drivers need to stop at red lights; you'll get ticketed for blowing them, just as if they were traffic lights on the streets.

The other seven ramps waiting to go online will be tested again prior, and are expected to be in effect in the coming weeks.

