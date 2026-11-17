(WXYZ) — Technology problems at Chase have left customers frustrated nationwide, with some unable to access or use certain banking services. But, as we've seen over just the past week, Chase isn't alone.

Recent disruptions at other organizations raises questions about our growing dependence on technology.

Recent tech outages at Chase, FAA raise questions about our growing reliance on digital systems

Chase customer Aniyah Burton tells 7 News Detroit, “I was at the gas station. I was trying to put gas in my car. I was on (empty).”

“The car just kept declining, kept declining. Kept declining," she recalled.

Fortunately, Burton said she had just enough cash on her to put gas in her tank to drive to a Chase branch.

“And when I went in there, the line was huge and everybody came at once," she said.

Burton said the disruption is "very alarming to me because I really work hard for my money.”

Kelle Shepherd, owner of Ferver Music, said she had issues with Zelle through the Chase app as she tried to pay her musicians.

“I need to be able to make deposits and send them their payments and when that money is not available, it becomes a problem," she said.

Shepherd said the latest technology disruption adds to what she sees as growing distrust in the systems people rely on.

“Last week, we had outlook outages, then we saw, the FAA go down," she said.

“But I’m disappointed that we’re having, I mean, Chase is a huge bank," Shepherd said.

She asked, “Are these crumbs connected to a bigger issue?”

Eastern Michigan University professor Christopher Krieger told 7 News Detroit, “In all three cases, it does not appear to be malicious. It just happens to be really bad luck.”

Krieger specializes in cybersecurity and computer network architecture. He said a software bug disrupted Microsoft services, while a router switch contributed to the FAA's problems.

While the causes were different, Krieger said the result was similar: millions of people affected by technology failures.

She said, “Think of it like a traffic jam. We had a couple lanes close and then everything slows down.”

Chase says its problem was caused by a software bug in its own hardware systems, affecting some transactions with other banks.

“So, again, not malicious, not a cyber attack. I know there’s a lot of fear about that right now, and there’s some justification for that given what’s been going on with Iran and giving what’s going on with Russia," Krieger said.

Artificial intelligence was not identified as the cause of any of these disruptions. But Krieger said as companies increasingly turn to AI agents to handle tasks traditionally performed by people, our dependence on technology is likely to grow and that could bring another set of challenges.

Krieger explained, "There are great uses for them. I use it in my everyday workflows, helping me do stuff. What we're seeing a trend of is where they're replacing people with agents the agents aren't perfect yet."

"They really don't have the creative side and the understanding of how stuff ties together well," he said.