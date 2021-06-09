Watch
Red Cross has emergency need for type-O blood as demand outpaces donations

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:34:07-04

(WXYZ) — The American Red Cross of Michigan said there's an emergency need for O-positive and O-negative blood.

According to the Red Cross, demand for type O blood is outpacing donations.

O-Negative blood is the universal donor and O-positive blood is the most common with more than 1/3 of people having that blood type.

The Red Cross is encouraging anyone with type O blood to make a donation appointment ASAP at http://rcblood.org/appt

