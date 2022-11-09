Watch Now
Red Wings' Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind

Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Red Wings' Matt Luff (22) is helped off the ice after being hit in the face by a puck that caromed off a stick against the Minnesota Wild in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 09, 2022
Detroit Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Head Coach Derek Lalonde made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

It was late in the third period when Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky hit Luff from behind and sent him into the boards – scary and dangerous hit. Slafkovsky got a five-minute major and was ejected from the game.

The 25-year-old Luff has one goal in seven games this season after starting the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

