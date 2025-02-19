Red Wings, Pistons & Tigers now available on Amazon Prime with monthly add-on

Watch Now
Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon (34) celebrates with goalie Cam Talbot after Detroit defeated the Vancouver Canucks during an overtime NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Detroit sports fans can now watch Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers games on Amazon Prime with an add-on subscription.

Main Street Sports Group, which operates FanDuel Sports Network, said the add-on will cost $19.99 per month and will allow fans to watch the games.

You will also need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video memberships start at $8.99 per month.

Prime customers can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network today by visiting the Prime Video app or amazon.com/channels and navigating to the subscriptions section to unlock an array of live, local sports programming tailored to their region.

