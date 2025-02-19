Red Wings, Pistons & Tigers now available on Amazon Prime with monthly add-on

Detroit sports fans can now watch Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers games on Amazon Prime with an add-on subscription.

Reminder: You can watch the Red Wings vs. Wild this Saturday on Channel 7

Main Street Sports Group, which operates FanDuel Sports Network, said the add-on will cost $19.99 per month and will allow fans to watch the games.

You will also need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video memberships start at $8.99 per month.

Prime customers can subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network today by visiting the Prime Video app or amazon.com/channels and navigating to the subscriptions section to unlock an array of live, local sports programming tailored to their region.