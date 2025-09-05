Redford man facing charges in Hazel Park murders of sister, nephew

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Redford man is now facing charges in the murders of his sister and 12-year-old nephew in Hazel Park earlier this week.

Highland Park police say the brother of the victim, Ladamien Keith Hill, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges at 43rd District Court on Friday afternoon.

Late Monday night, police found 41-year-old Linda Hill and son 12-year-old Kardi Jackson dead inside a home on Berdeno Avenue, near I-75 and 9 Mile Road.



Tuesday night, police said an arrest had been made in the case.

We spoke to the family of the victims earlier this week about the tragedy.

Linda's 21-year-old son, Damontez Hill, says his mother had a joy for life.

“All around good person. She wasn’t bothering nobody for real, always fun, main thing she wanted to do was to have fun," Hill said. "I don’t even know what would make a person do something like this. It’s messed up.”

Family members say the victim and her 12-year-old son were supposed to be at a Labor Day party; they were just waiting on someone to pick them up.

Instead of joining his middle school classmates after the holiday break, the Hazel Park school district notified families of resources to aid students dealing with the death of a classmate, letting them know a 12-year-old and his mom were killed on the holiday.

"The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time," the letter to district families read.

Family has shared the following GoFundMe link if you'd like to help them support funeral costs for Kardi Jackson and Linda Hill.