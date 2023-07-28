Redford residents await electricity; DTE expects 95% restored across region by day's end

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of metro Detroiters are still in the dark as another round of heavy winds may be on the way.

As of Friday afternoon, DTE Energy estimates 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day. More than 1,400 customers in Redford hope to be among them.

Mary Jo Geistler’s daughter stored some ice in the freezer to help salvage her food. Geistler said that's among her biggest concerns following the power outage that’s left her and her son in the dark since Wednesday.

"It’s not easy. I mean, during the day, it’s fine. You can see where you’re going," she said.

Geistler said she’s depending on DTE's restoration time to move up or hold steady.

“First, they said on Friday. Then, they said Saturday. I wonder, do they have enough people working?" she chuckled.

Her daughter Ann said the 88-year-old doesn’t want to leave home. Despite the inconveniences, it’s clear Geistler’s keeping perspective about the utility workers.

“I’m not criticizing them. They’ve got hard work ahead of them. I would never, you know, what a job. What a job," she said.

“What do I know? I just know my end of it," Geistler said.

Several houses down from her lives Robin Schmidt. She said she and her family borrowed a generator.

“It’s helping a lot. We’re able to run the refrigerator. We’re able to run a couple fans, lights. We’re able to charge the phones, which is how you stay connected with the outside world these days. So, that’s huge,” Schmidt said.

Unlike Geistler, the Schmidt’s are planning to seek comfort elsewhere temporarily. However, like Geistler, she’s understanding of having to wait for restoration.

“I know that DTE crews are working really hard and frankly, I’ve been praying for their safety because to be out in the rain with all those wires down is not fun," she said.