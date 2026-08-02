Redford Township police investigate fatal shooting

REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Redford Township.

At around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Redford Township police officers responded to the area of Glendale and Woodbine, where they found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted and not random. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Donald Beard, who lives a few houses from where the shooting took place, said he was caught off guard by the violence in his neighborhood.

"It's a quiet neighborhood, everybody keeps to themselves, everybody speaks," Beard said.

Beard described the heavy police presence in the area following the shooting.

"All I seen was just police and they were guiding people that were walking away from the area, turning them back that, turning them back that way, cars couldn't go down," Beard said.

The proximity of the shooting to his home left Beard shaken.

"I feel bad about that right on my block on the corner so close to my house, I'm the fifth house from the corner, it's like right there," Beard said.

"I'm like I don't know, that kind of threw me for a loop," Beard said.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact Detective W. Baiocco at 313-387-2582 or at wbaiocco@redfordpd.org, or the Redford Township Command line at 313-387-2555.

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