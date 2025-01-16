'Refocused our energy': Dearborn cracks down on reckless driving in school zones

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers age 18 to 29 are the most common offenders when it comes to reckless driving, according to Dearborn police.

To remedy this, officers in Dearborn are deploying tools like speed bumps, flashing stop signs and solar-powered roadside speedometers.

These are all part of a new initiative that Dearborn Police Chief Isa Shaheen said was reignited after a high school freshman was critically injured walking to school due to a driver running a red light.

Watch our previous report about the critical incident in the video below:

Investigation continues as teen remains critical after being hit by car

Now, officers within the traffic division are cracking down on traffic infringements and window tints, especially around school zones.



Video: Watch a traffic stop after a driver disregards a red light

"That unfortunate tragedy that recently happened refocused our energy on traffic enforcement," Shaheen said. "We're looking at tinted windows as well as potentially being a contributing factor in that crash."

Officers at the department told me they hope these citations and efforts to educate drivers will save lives.

"I encourage parents to have meaningful conversations within their families. Talk to the young drivers about the dangers of reckless driving because tickets alone, traffic engineering alone, education is not going to solve this issue for us. We need parents and families to get involved to make our streets safer," Shaheen said.