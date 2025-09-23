10-digit dialing to be required as Detroit's 313 area code gets company from 679

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's iconic 313 area code will soon share the spotlight with a new three-digit identifier as available phone numbers dwindle after nearly eight decades of use.

Starting October 7, customers within the 313 area code will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls. The change comes as preparation for the introduction of a new 679 area code.

The 313 area code has become deeply embedded in Detroit's identity.

"It's like our culture, almost. It's like it's symbolic to Detroit, you think about Detroit, you think about the area code 313," Eric Wright said.

Ambre Burnett, from Detroit, echoed that sentiment, describing the area code as central to the city's character.

"It's who we are. It's our pride, it's our heritage, it's Detroit. It's authentic," Burnett said.

Now that 313 numbers are running low, there's a need for an additional area code.

"Essentially, with all the technology that's in place now, there's a much greater demand on telephone numbers, and there's just only so many numbers that are available," said Ryan McAnany, Director of the Telecommunications Division, Michigan Public Service Commission.

As a result, new phone customers in Detroit and some surrounding areas may be given a new 679 area code beginning November 7, but according to current projections, the impact isn't expected to be felt for a few years.

"There's still enough 313 numbers until about the first quarter of 2028," McAnany said.

The transition to 10-digit dialing begins in two weeks, and officials encourage residents to start practicing now to avoid disruption.

"If they wait until October 7 and they forget and they try to make a local call, it won't go through. They'll receive a recorded message saying the call can't be completed," McAnany said.

McAnany also emphasized the importance of updating any technology or devices connected to phone systems to include all 10 digits, particularly for emergency situations.

"So that in the case of one of those situations, a call needs to be made, it can go through, especially when you're talking about medical devices, fire alarms, security systems, and those things," McAnany said.

For longtime Detroit residents, accepting a new area code alongside the beloved 313 will require adjustment.

"I can't even associate it right now because it's been 313, it's always going to be 313. So 679, I have no thoughts for it right now," Burnett said.

Current 313 phone number holders will keep their existing area codes unchanged.

