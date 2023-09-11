2 dead in quadruple shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2 people have died and 4 people in total were shot after a physical altercation on Detroit's west side Sunday evening.

DPD said in a Facebook Live video that they were dispatched to a disturbance at a home in the 600 block of Rosemont Avenue. Investigators say teens kept coming out of that home, flashing weapons. Those teens scattered when police initially showed up.

About an hour later, police say that someone in a house across told the teens they needed to leave and put their guns away. After a physical altercation, someone in the house across the street fired shots, and the teens returned fire.

Authorities say four people were shot in total. Two people, both in their mid-30s, succumbed to their injuries. Two teens who were shot are in the hospital, one is in critical condition and one is in temporary serious condition.

DPD is looking for a suspect in this case. They say they are looking for a black man with an afro who left the scene in a silver Jeep Patriot.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact DPD immediately.