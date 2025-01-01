Hours-long chase ends with suspect arrested by Detroit police right back where he started

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-hour-long police chase that started in a Detroit neighborhood on the east side ended right back on Radnor Street between Brenden and Linville, with neighbors describing their New Year's Day starting with a bang.

"Sirens and lights and way too much excitement," said James Grenwick, a neighbor.

With around 20 police units chasing after the suspect, moments were even caught by a 7 News Detroit camera crew on the Lodge.

Air Force veteran James Grenwick says it's the house next door where the altercation began around 2 a.m. Police responded to what was reported as a stabbing incident.

"No one stabbed at that 59xx Radnor. Confirmed," was heard over the scanner.

"They've been shouting and arguing for an hour and a half," said Grenwick.

But the domestic dispute between the couple took a turn for the worse.

"He just fired shots at officers," heard over the scanner.

"More police showed up. He took off. There were at least 10 cars chasing," said Grenwick.

The suspect fled in a black Chevy Tahoe, which was believed to be his car.

The pursuit was on, cutting through Detroit's neighborhoods.

"He looks like he might be getting on the freeway here," heard over the scanner.

Freeway camera footage on I-94 and Harper showed the suspect being chased by a fleet of police units.

"We are still having conversations with him to pull over," heard over the scanner.

With nothing deterring the suspect, Detroit police requested Michigan State Police to assist as speeds hit over 90 miles per hour on the freeway.

"All units, he may be armed still. Possibly armed, male possibly armed," heard over the scanner.

But then officers shared something you don't hear often during a pursuit.

"Be advised that he is the suspect, and he is FaceTiming the victim from his phone," heard over the scanner.

Around 4 a.m., the suspect makes the decision to head back to the home where he had been in a dispute with his girlfriend on Radnor Street.

"When he pulls up and stops, have everybody stand down momentarily. We will have to get him out of the car. We will do a felony stop; do not approach the car," they heard over the scanner.

"When he came back, where did he pull over?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"He was right in front of 37 over there," said Grenwick.

"One in custody... confirm, one in custody," heard over the scanner.

Faraz spoke to the girlfriend, but she did not want to go on camera. She said the suspect allegedly hit her in the face.

Meanwhile, due to January 1st being a holiday, Detroit Police were not able to share further details on the incident.