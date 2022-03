DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-year-old child is in temporary serious condition at Children's Hospital after being shot in the lower lip by a high-powered BB gun.

The child's father was taken into custody after bringing them to Beaumont Grosse Pointe. Police officials say he could face possible child endangerment charges.

Officials say the man told police the gun fell and discharged, striking the child.

The investigation is ongoing.