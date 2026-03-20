2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this weekend in Detroit at Northwest Activities Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Metro Detroit Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is holding the 2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this Saturday.
It's from 12:00 pm. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit.
The free event is dedicated to health, wellness, and community connection. It includes:
- Free health screenings (diabetes, kidney health & more)
- Wellness education for the entire family
- Community resources and vendors
- Voter registration opportunities
- Music, food, prizes and giveaways
You can register online: https://bfwedetroit.eventbrite.com
The first 50 families to attend will receive a $25 gift card (one per family).
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