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2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this weekend in Detroit at Northwest Activities Center

The Black Family Wellness Expo is happening Saturday at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit.
Black Family Wellness Expo happening Saturday in Detroit
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Metro Detroit Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is holding the 2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this Saturday.

It's from 12:00 pm. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit.

The free event is dedicated to health, wellness, and community connection. It includes:

  • Free health screenings (diabetes, kidney health & more)
  • Wellness education for the entire family
  • Community resources and vendors
  • Voter registration opportunities
  • Music, food, prizes and giveaways

You can register online: https://bfwedetroit.eventbrite.com

The first 50 families to attend will receive a $25 gift card (one per family).

Detroit Reporter
Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

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