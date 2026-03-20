2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this weekend in Detroit at Northwest Activities Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Metro Detroit Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is holding the 2026 Black Family Wellness Expo this Saturday.

It's from 12:00 pm. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit.

The free event is dedicated to health, wellness, and community connection. It includes:



Free health screenings (diabetes, kidney health & more)

Wellness education for the entire family

Community resources and vendors

Voter registration opportunities

Music, food, prizes and giveaways

You can register online: https://bfwedetroit.eventbrite.com

The first 50 families to attend will receive a $25 gift card (one per family).