$24 million expansion promises to double output of help provided by Detroit substance abuse treatment center

(WXYZ) — The Detroit substance use treatment center Mariner’s Inn is about to double the number of people it’s able to help. The organization has been around for nearly 100 years and it broke ground Monday on a $24 million expansion.

Each year, Mariners Inn helps hundreds of men experiencing substance use disorders and homelessness. Soon, for the first time ever in the organization’s history, women will also be welcomed into the programs thanks to the new expansion.

Employees and residents of Mariner’s Inn cite its location as one of its special attributes. It’s on Ledyard Street in the Cass Corridor of Midtown, a central location connected to transportation and local businesses.

“Mariners Inn has been here in this location for 68 years. We’ve been around for almost 100,” explained its CEO David Sampson.

The $24 million expansion will create permanent supportive housing and recovery housing.

“Our core program is residential substance abuse treatment and recovery services,” Sampson said.

Currently, they can serve 150 people and house 72 people.

“What the new structure is going to do is allow us to provide 84 units, therefore, transferring those beds that we have now for. Housing into more residential treatment, into more recovery housing, in essence, giving us the opportunity to expand our services,” Sampson explained.

He admits he’s biased, but he believes Mariners Inn is one of the best treatment centers around. He explained what makes it so successful.

“One of the things that sets us apart is that we are a volunteer organization. People come here because they want to, not because they’re being forced by the court system,” said Sampson. “Because they said to themselves and the people around them, you know, I need help."

One of those people is resident George Bishop Hubble, who first showed up in 2018 following the death of his wife.

“By God’s grace, I was able to volunteer in the kitchen, because I’m a chef. I cooked in the Marine Corps. and I volunteered in the kitchen for a year and a half and they gave me a job,” said Hubble.

“I was homeless. I’m not homeless anymore. You know, they gave me a job. And I haven’t used in almost five years. Man, I’m just so thankful and so grateful,” he admitted.

Hubble describes the planned $24 million expansion as beautiful and says it’s a place in Detroit where people who want to help themselves get the help they need.

"But you got to want it, man. It’s a place where it’s not going to jump into you. But they make it so easy for you to get it. They provide everything for you, all you got to do is just do your part.”

