25-year-old Detroit man mourns wife and 10-month-old son in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Detroit man lost his wife and 10-month-old son due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The unspeakable event unfolded at DMC Hospital’s parking structure where 25-year-old Kellye Canty and her baby were waiting for a family member who at the time was undergoing a medical procedure at the hospital.

But when hours passed by, and no one heard from Kellye, a desperate search began that led to pain and suffering.

"I started beating harder and she won't respond, so I took off my sweatshirt, wrapped it around my hand, and I tried to break out the back window," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

After a two-hour-long search, DeMarray Canty, a former Wayne County corrections officer, found his wife and son passed out in the vehicle, a situation he says no one can be prepared for.

"I held him up to my face, and I put his face on my face, and his face was cold, so I’m rocking him, trying to wake up but he won't wake up," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

Both Kellye and Kaynan were rushed to DMC Hospital.

"I was just going back and forth to her room and his room, watching these doctors work on them trying to bring them back," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

With no sign of life, doctors informed the Canty family to brace for the worse. But DeMarray’s mom was praying for a miracle.

"She went in the room with my son and tried to talk to him, cause she was one of his favorite people, she was trying to bring him back, but he wouldn’t, and they were pronounced dead at the hospital," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

DeMarray and Kellye were planning to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary this Friday.

"And my son would have turned one in May, the 25th," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

So far, the investigations point to carbon monoxide poisoning and DPD officers also showed DeMarray part of the broken muffler pointing towards the car.

"They said, it would slowly fill the back of the car, but you won't really notice it," said DeMarray Canty, mourning husband and father.

According to the CDC, around 430 people die in the US every year due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

In large quantities, the odorless, colorless gas will usually first present flu-like symptoms, and as the exposure progresses the individual will pass out and in severe cases result in death.

Dr. Daniel Ridelman says people who are exposed to carbon monoxide should seek medical attention right away.

"Many cases are related to malfunctioning of the exhaust systems with potential leaks in the passenger compartments,"

Meanwhile, DeMarray misses his son's smile as it had to power to light a room, and Kellye was not only his best friend but also an excellent mom.

Kellye and Kaynan's funeral will take place this Friday, while the visitation and viewing will take place a day before at Kent Funeral home.

