45 vehicles including ATVs and motorbikes confiscated during bust in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police call it a victory.

“We got about 39 vehicles out of there,” says Detroit Deputy Chief Eric Ewing.

Earlier this week DPD hauled away dozens of 4-wheelers, motorbikes, and cars stored on a residential street on the city's east side. The commercial auto theft unit is now investigating, but so far the Deputy Chief says, “We haven’t located any stolen vehicles as of yet.”

“Ain’t nothing stolen,” says a man who was handcuffed on the day of the raid. He does not want to be identified but says it’s not an illegal chop shop.

“Everybody got titles, everybody got the correct paperwork”

DPD says 9 confiscated vehicles were unregistered and at least 3 appear to be re-tagged.

“Everything that’s here was paid for,” says the homeowner who also does not want to be identified.

The homeowner says her son is an ATV enthusiast and she allows him and his friends to store their motor vehicles on the lot. However, neighbors say the noise is becoming unbearable and police say the complaints are piling.

“Squealing tires, things of that nature, not obeying traffic laws, and first of all let’s talk about it, ATVs are not zoned to be on city streets in the first place,” says Deputy Chief Ewing.

But the homeowner says it’s no space for people to enjoy their hobby.

"They have a skate park, they have a bike lane, people can ride their motorcycles, what about the people with the 4-wheelers?" says the homeowner.

"If they gave us somewhere to ride and enough space for us to just have fun, of course, we would leave everybody alone, of course.”

We asked DPD if some kind of area would be made available for people to ride their ATVs safely and we were told they are not sure if an attempt is being made right now, but they are willing to have the conversation.

In the meantime, we are told a person has $35,000 dollars worth of tickets issued in connection to the vehicle seizures. In Detroit KH 7 Action News.

