5th suspect arrested in shooting that left 11-year-old Detroit girl fighting for her life

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a fifth suspect in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl this week that left her in critical condition.

Earlier this week, four suspects were taken into custody and police were searching for the fifth in connection to a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side that left 11-year-old Amara Glenn in extremely critical condition.

Detroit Police Chief James White said in a press conference one of the suspects allegedly opened fire at a home on Pennslyvania and Shoemaker around 4 am.

Detroit police provide update after 11-year-old shot in head

23 rounds were fired at the home where 11-year-old Amara Glenn was sleeping on the couch, and that's when one of the bullets struck Amara in the head.

"This senseless violence is unacceptable," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

Glenn was immediately rushed to the hospital in a squad car.

Chief White says the little girl is battling for her life.

"We pursue those who are victims of our community. We relentlessly pursue cowardly attacks on our children," said Chief White.

4 suspects, ages 18, 19, 20 and 23, have so far been arrested.

1 weapon was also recovered, which the police believe was used in the crime.

A neighbor, Salah AlMulkai, says he first heard gunshots around 10:30 pm, followed by another round of gunfire early in the morning.

"Only when I woke up at 4 o'clock I saw a lot of police," said AlMulaki.

Last month, AlMulaki was also a victim of a stray bullet that penetrated his living room wall after shattering the front window.

"We worry at nighttime; we hear gunshots, and we lay down," said Al Mulaki.

Salah moved from Hamtramck a year ago with his wife and nine kids. Meanwhile, the Detroit Police Department says since January of this year, nine juveniles have been shot, of which seven were fatal and two non-fatal.

Chief White also announced that the arrest, in this case, came as investigators were already tracking a car theft ring, which led them to the four suspects who were using a stolen car during the shooting. The police believe the arrests may also help solve a homicide investigation in another case that left a juvenile dead last week.