6 Mile Street Festival to be held on Saturday, September 6, in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Live6 Neighborhood Alliance presents the 6 Mile Street Festival on Saturday, September 6 from noon until 8 p.m.

Both Indoor and outdoor entertainment, and a food truck rally, will be held all along W. McNichols, beginning at the University of Detroit Mercy at Livernois, and spanning west to the Marygrove Conservancy at Wyoming. This event showcases the continued development of businesses in this thriving northwest Detroit community, which received a Michigan Main Street program designation earlier this year. The daylong family-friendly free event will include a featured performance by Detroit’s own R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop artist, Charity. In addition, members of the renowned Fine Arts Breakfast Club will be displaying and selling their works.

For more information, go to the website: https://www.live6detroit.org

