62-year-old woman killed alongside her niece in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The late Martha King was the matriarch of her family in every way, and loved ones gathered to celebrate her 95th birthday Sunday outside the home she once lived in on Halleck Street near Joseph Campau on Detroit's east side.

But the peace and quiet of the family gathering was shattered around 9:40 PM when Detroit Police said a vehicle drove up and someone inside of it opened fire on the group.

By the time the gunman had driven off, six people were shot.

Four of the shooting victims survived, but Phylicia King, 36, and her aunt, Renae Mitchell, 62, were killed.

"She got two babies. Two girls," Tyah Jackson said about her cousin Phylicia. "I don't think it's fair for no kid to have to grow up and live life without their parent. That's so unfair, especially when that parent didn't do no harm to you."

Detroit Police are investigating the deadly shooting and anyone with information that could lead to the person, or people, responsible is urged to call homicide investigators at 313-596-2260.

