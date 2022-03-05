Get your engines ready; 69th Autorama is happening in Downtown Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 69th Autorama kicks off in Downtown Detroit at Huntington Place, formerly known as the TCF Center.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the annual event returns with 800 hot rods, custom vehicles, trucks, and more from across the country.

"Actually, there are more cars here than I expected. In Denver, we don’t have anything like this," said Scott Fling, car enthusiast.

If Fling flew from Colorado just for the event, then for fellow Detroiters Brian Chucky Davis and Johnny Quick taking a break from Street Outlaws was a no-brainer.

"From Sleds to bikes, we don’t care. If it races, you come down here, and you have a great time. It's one love, one thing in common and we get to share it with everybody. It’s a great feeling," said Davis.

For Raymond and Jennifer Shulz, who never skip Autorama, this year’s edition is extra special.

"This is our daughter’s first year, so we want to make it something that she will always have for the rest of her life," said Jennifer Schulz.

But this family of three is also another mission. The father and daughter duo are in the process of customizing a 1967 Chevelle and aiming to come back next year as a participant.

"It's really cool I get to learn how to take apart stuff," said Melody Schulz.

Jennifer Schulz told WXYZ 7 Action News, "The fact that my 11-year-old girl knows how to stack wood and she can take steer column out of a car is pretty cool."

That’s why Autorama is a wholesome family experience. In fact, this year’s event features around 800 of the most outrageous hot rods and customs from around the country, all competing for the coveted title; the Ridler award.

Pro Comp Custom Owner Bruce Harvey’s car is one of the finalists, and even if he doesn’t win, just being part of the 'Great 8' is an honor.

"There is over 20,000 hours in it; it's over a 2-million-dollar car," said Harvey.

Also putting the best foot forward was Brian Jones from Martin Technologies, who is representing the evolution of cars, including the future, by electrifying vehicles.

"Autonomy and electrification is the future, and what we are doing is providing a solution across that total bandwidth of the cars from the early 1900s to cars that will be built up to 2035 and beyond," said Jones.

Autorama comes to a close on March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are priced at $25, while children under 12 are $10.

