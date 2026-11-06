America's Thanksgiving Parade turns 100 in Detroit, and organizers are going bigger than ever before

DETROIT, Mich. — America's Thanksgiving Parade is celebrating a milestone this year — its 100th anniversary — and organizers say they are going bigger than ever to mark the occasion.

The 100th annual parade will feature 28 floats, nine of them new, each built around a theme ranging from literacy to the spirit of Detroit. This year's parade theme is "This is 100."

"Not many things turn 100 and we have something very special here," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, the nonprofit that runs America's Thanksgiving Parade, said.

WATCH 7 NEWS DETROIT REPORTER JEFFREY LINDBLOM'S VIDEO REPORT BELOW:

America's Thanksgiving Parade celebrates its 100th year in Detroit

Michaels said the organization is bringing new floats and new brands, displayed in a grand way, for the centennial celebration.

"We are going to make this bigger and better and bolder than ever before," Michaels said. "This experience is the heart and soul of the city."

For decades, Michaels said, The Parade Company has served as the parade's steward, guiding the roughly three-mile march down Woodward Avenue.

"We build every float. We design every float," Michaels said.

Making sure each float looks like the greatest of all time takes a year of building, planning, and preparation — including the efforts of 2,000 volunteers. Michaels has one way to describe it.

"Organized chaos," Michaels said.

Each float is designed to match the message a sponsor hopes to share, from Ford Racing to the Spirit of Detroit — all presented in a way the whole family can enjoy.

"All done in a family friendly way," Michaels said.

For parade-goers, the event is a cherished tradition.

"I'm really excited for the parade this year," Jorgianna Bidwell, who is looking forward to the parade, said.

"It's just a cool thing to see. Everyone in good spirits coming to gather," Braiden Tuck, who is looking forward to the parade, said.

"So it's a really good time to see everybody," Bidwell said.

"It is a goosebump moment, and it is something that you truly, truly have to experience and I guarantee you'll be back next year," Michaels said.

Over the past century, Michaels said, the parade has changed hands a handful of times, weathering its share of ups and downs — something he takes pride in. If the parade could speak to describe its first 10 decades, he has an idea of what it might say.

"I think it would say, 'Wow, look at where you've come,'" Michaels said.

The parade takes place November 26th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.