Anglers pack the Detroit Riverfront for the seasonal walleye run and the upcoming Riverfront Fishfest

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront is becoming packed shoulder-to-shoulder on the weekends with anglers chasing one of the most celebrated catches in the region.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Walleye run underway on the Detroit River

Right now is prime time for the walleye run. Spanning from late April through May, the seasonal fishing frenzy draws everyone from weekend hobbyists to lifelong pros.

"Fishing is huge in Detroit. It always has been," Marc Pasco said.

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Pasco is the director of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's public relations. He said fishing has grown over the years, leading to an event centered around the pastime to inspire kids to fish.

The Riverfront Fishfest takes place May 2 at William G. Milliken State Park.

"Kids are invited to come out and learn how to fish from the experts," Pasco said.

Kids will also have a chance to interact with a sturgeon.

"People consider them living dinosaurs," Pasco said. "And it's really about embracing a culture and a pastime in the city that's important to a lot of people."

For brothers Aaron Garcia and Anthony Garcia, fishing the Detroit River is a daily tradition and a friendly rivalry. They have been fishing since they were kids.

"It's fun hanging around with your brother every day, fish, doing something you love," Anthony Garcia said.

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"We come out here just about every day and try to go fishing on the Detroit River," Aaron Garcia said.

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"Every time we fish, it's who can catch the biggest and who can catch the most," Anthony Garcia said.

"Each cast is the pursuit of the unknown; you never know what you're going to catch," Aaron Garcia said.

Charter captains Mr. Muskie and Captain Z have demonstrated that anglers can catch muskie, perch, catfish, and sturgeon in the river, making the spot popular worldwide.

"We love catching all different types of species, and the Detroit River has just about everything," Aaron Garcia said. "Especially during the Walleye run, this is the time to be here."

The winning fish in the river right now is the walleye, known for its addictive flavor and fight on the line.

"When you feel that thump, that's the feeling that I'm after," Aaron Garcia said.

"We caught two walleye the other day, and it was our first time cooking them ourselves, and it was one of the best-tasting fish we've ever had," Anthony Garcia said.

The brothers keep two or three fish every day and give the others away.

"It's not even a sport for some people, it's a way of life. Catching for food for dinner or making friends," Aaron Garcia said.

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"I think we're tied, but I got the biggest one of the week," Anthony Garcia said.

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