Annual citywide cleanup and beautification effort now underway in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ_ — Just a few days after hundreds of thousands of NFL Draft visitors were struck by the city of Detroit's beauty, the work to sustain and build on that beauty continues with the launch of the City's annual community clean-up and beautification campaign, Motor City Makeover.

The City is calling on residents, community organizations, business owners and students to join the effort to clean and beautify neighborhoods the first three Saturdays in May. Organizers are emphasizing the need for residents to register in order to get a limited supply of bags and gloves, flowers and trees. The Department of Neighborhoods, community and business partners kicked off the campaign on May 4, with beautification being central to the program. New this year, the city will distribute trees, 500 in total, as well as 90,000 flowers (roughly more than 2000 flats).

The remaining spruce-ups will take place on May 11 for districts 4 and 5 and on May 18 - for districts 6 and 7. Volunteers can sign up at motorcitymakeover.org or by calling 313-224-4415.