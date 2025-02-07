'Be careful.' Detroit man injured, son killed during robbery, suspects on the run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An attack that took just under five minutes horribly changed one Detroit father's life forever Thursday night.

Around 9 pm, Detroit police responded to a robbery turned homicide on Sorrento Street near 7 Mile.

A father tells 7 News Detroit that he and his son had been ambushed. 7 News Detroit spoke to the father about the whole ordeal.

"Four guys, they jumped out with pistols and assault rifles talking about 'give them the money and the jewelry,'" he recalled.

The victim, who didn't want to be identified, has visible injuries. He said he and his son had just returned home.

"The guy took my son right here in the walkway, little archway over here from the dining to the living room, and shot him," he recalled.

It was a fatal shot that killed his 19-year-old son.

"He didn't bother anybody! You can ask anyone who knows him -- people at the store, at the gas station, everyone up and down the street. He kept to himself. He didn't say anything, he didn't bother anyone," the father explained.

He recalled, "I heard one gunshot, and they brought me in the house. They busted my lip, knocked all my teeth out."

"And they knock me on the ground, snatched my pants off... snatched my pants and underwear and everything, talking about give 'em the money, give 'em the jewelry. And then, guy hit me in my mouth," he said.

He said, when his phone rang, the guys ran off with a couple hundred dollars.

When asked if anyone in the group was familiar to them, he said one of the suspects is an old acquaintance of his son. That acquaintance is still wanted by police, along with the trigger man and their two accomplices.

7 News Detroit asked what he would have to say to those who took his son's life.

"Be careful. Be careful," he replied. "Karma."

"Think about what you do before you do it. Is it worth it?"

7 News Detroit reached out to Detroit police. They aren't saying much except they're investigating and need the community's help. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.