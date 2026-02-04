Big Sean, Usher invest $1M in Detroit youth innovation hub at Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Big Sean and Usher unveiled a new 15,000-square-foot innovation hub inside the Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club Tuesday, investing $1 million into a state-of-the-art facility designed to nurture local youth creativity.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Usher and Big Sean investing in Michigan Central Station

The state-of-the-art innovation hub, housed on the fifth floor of Michigan Central, features advanced media and production studios, podcasting studios, special effects studios and fashion design rooms.

"“I believe in these kids," Big Sean said during the unveiling ceremony.

The Detroit native and music legend Usher invested the funds through their respective foundations to create opportunities for young people in the city.

"Detroit is an extension of Atlanta's passion and love. It's a city that had to rise from the ashes and in many ways, we all have adversity in life," Usher said.

Detroit artist Shawn Woodward, a Boys and Girls Club member, showcased his work at the event, displaying clothing he created.

"This was the first piece of clothing I made. And I'm an artist — I'm not used to making clothing, so it's very inspiring, I'll say that. It definitely helps you step out of your comfort zone," Woodward said.

Seventeen-year-old Zyana Henry, another club member exploring fashion design, expressed excitement about the facility's potential impact on her future.

"Working with the Boys and Girls Club, I can see my future honestly, seeing what I can become, seeing what the different tunnels of life can bring," Henry said.

Watch Big Sean and Usher speak with Good Morning America in the video below

The Boys and Girls Club location at Michigan Central opens to the public in five days. You can learn more information about membership on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.