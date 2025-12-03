Cass Tech celebrates seven student-athletes signing with Division 1 programs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seven student-athletes at Cass Tech High School officially signed with Division I programs on Wednesday during National Early Signing Day, marking the culmination of four years of high school preparation and a lifetime of dedication to their sports.

The celebration in the school's gymnasium highlighted the achievements of six football players and one soccer player, all of whom earned spots at prestigious universities across the country.

Among the standout signings was Corey Sadler Jr., a Michigan Mr. Football finalist who will play for legendary coach Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.

"It's like man, it's happening, so you know I just thank God," Sadler said. "Me just doing what I do, being a competitor, I know I'm in great hands at North Carolina."

Another football player, Emory Jones III, made his commitment official with Dartmouth College of the Ivy League, emphasizing both the athletic and academic opportunities.

"Ivy League, Dartmouth is one of the most winning programs out there," Jones said. "And then in the classroom, they preach success there. So I've had great grades all through high school. So being academically sound, that's important."

The day also marked a historic achievement for Detroit Public Schools Community District. MaKayla Galloway became the first female student in district history to earn a full ride to a Division I soccer program when she signed with Abilene Christian University in Texas.

"My dad put me in it, and ever since then, I fell in love with it," Galloway said about her soccer journey.

When she learned about the historic nature of her achievement, Galloway was surprised by its significance.

"It means the world to me. When I found out from my mom, I was like Wow, I didn't know I had that much of a big impact. I didn't think it mattered that much, but now that I know, it's pretty exciting," Galloway said.

The student-athletes credited their time at Cass Tech for preparing them for the next level. Jones highlighted the school's winning culture as crucial preparation.

"Coming from Cass Tech, we just came off a state championship last year, four-time city champion, going to the playoffs every year, just being prepared for that winning kind of program," Jones said.

Sadler emphasized how the school shaped him beyond athletics.

"Cass Tech pushed me academically and just life-wise," Sadler said.

Principal Lisa Phillips expressed pride in watching her students achieve their dreams.

"When people say what's not happening in the city of Detroit with our young people, we're doing it at Detroit Public Schools Community District, we're getting it done with all of our students," Phillips said.

The other student-athletes signed with programs ranging from SEC to MAC schools, representing the diverse opportunities available to Cass Tech's talented athletes.

