DETROIT (WXYZ) — A first-of-its-kind Catholic revival event is coming to Detroit on July 22, bringing thousands of Catholics together for a full day of worship, speakers, prayer, a concert and a massive Eucharistic procession through the streets of downtown.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Catholic revival event comes to Detroit for first time with procession through downtown

Rising from the Ashes Revival will be held at Huntington Place, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. The procession will be led by Detroit Archbishop Edward Weisenburger.

Father Joe Mallia, the founder of the event, said the idea was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person services and community connection were stripped away.

WXYZ Father Joe Mallia

"We just realized that something needed to be done to help people reconnect with their faith," Mallia said.

The event comes at a significant moment for the local Catholic community, with a large restructuring of local churches on the horizon. Organizers say it is an opportunity for Catholics from around the world to come together.

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Kelli Miller, a parishioner at St. Kieren Catholic Church and an organizer, said the event reflects the unity at the heart of the faith.

"This is a community, and our church is one church. We're all here for Jesus no matter what building we're in. We're all here together and that's what it's really about," Miller said.

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The choice of Huntington Place as the venue also carries special meaning. The building features a mural dedicated to Father Gabriel Richard, inscribed with the words that inspired the event's name.

"They have a large mural dedicated to Father Gabriel Richard with the quote 'we hope for better things, we will rise from the ashes' right on the mural and we thought OK lord, I'm not the brightest person, but I'm not stupid — you want it here," Mallia said.

The Archdiocese of Detroit has never held a Eucharistic procession of this scale.

“We’ve never had one as part of the archdiocese, and we thought it would be a good way to connect people together as well as to the church as a whole," Mallia said.

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Organizers expect around 5,000 Catholics to attend. Tickets are $50, and every dollar raised goes to local charities, including the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, the Pope Francis Center, Better Way Detroit, Mary's Mantle and Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan.

"That’s one of the beautiful things about this event is that your ticket’s going to somebody in need," Miller added.

Mallia said the timing of the event is no coincidence.

"It was the lord's perfect timing to do it," Mallia said.

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Tickets are available for purchase until 6 p.m. Thursday. The Eucharistic procession will begin at Huntington Place at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

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