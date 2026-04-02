Celebration and security: Detroit gears up for Tigers' Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park for their home opener on Friday. Opening Day is a tradition that brings thousands to downtown who are filled with hope and hype.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Countdown to Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park

With the celebration comes the need for security and mindfulness.

Brian Meagher and his family made a special trip from Philly to see Tiger’s rising star, Kevin McGonigle.

“There’s nothing like opening day. You wait four or five months for it. Ya know, everyone has a clean slate," he told 7 News Detroit. “We’re from where Kevin McGonigle’s from. So, we coached him at home, and so we have like 12-15 people coming out to see him. So, as soon as he made the team, that’s when we decided we’re coming out."

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If you plan to come out, anywhere near the ballpark, Detroit police and fire plan to have a heavier presence and have a few things for you to keep in mind.

Detroit Fire Marshal Don Thomas said, “You need to practice situational awareness. Know where your surroundings are. Be careful. There still might be some construction in some of the areas that activated for opening day, but just be careful and know where you’re at and what you’re doing.”

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That includes watching for overcrowding in tents and businesses, which DFD will be monitoring. Thomas said people also need to follow directions from public safety officials.

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DPD spokesperson Jackson Vidaurri said, “If you are driving down here, the city’s parking department is closed for Good Friday. So, the Park Detroit street parking is free.”

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He added, “If you’re going to a (parking) lot, ya know, just make sure that there’s proper signage. If there’s an attendant, that’s always a good thing as well.”

WEB EXTRA: Detroit Police Department's Public Information Manager Jackson Vidaurri talks about what to keep in mind on Opening Day

Detroit Police Department's Public Information Manager Jackson Vidaurri talks about what to keep in mind on Opening Day

DPD said drivers need to make sure to store their valuables out of view. People are also encouraged to use public transit.

If you’re grabbing a bite to eat, Hugh Leonard said, "If you’re not in that ballpark, you wanna be right here.”

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Leonard is the general manager of Harry's Detroit. He's preparing to staff up because the dozen or so patrons will multiply to about a thousand in less than 24 hours from now.

“We open at 7 a.m., which is wildly early. To see those fans lined up at the door for that 7 a.m. launch, and as it fills going into 8, 9, you just feel the buzz, and it peaks right around that 1 ‘o’ clock pitch off," he explained.