Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Checker Bar reopens in Detroit's Cadillac Square after fire forced closure

A legendary spot in the heart of Detroit is ready for its comeback. Checker Bar in Cadillac Square reopens Wednesday.
Checker Bar reopens in Detroit's Cadillac Square after fire forced closure
Checker Bar Detroit
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A legendary spot in the heart of Detroit is ready for its comeback. Checker Bar in Cadillac Square reopens Wednesday.

The historic watering hole closed more than a year ago following a fire. The owner says while the space is refreshed, the vintage vibe and famous burgers are here to stay.

Checker Bar Detroit

“We took the best part of Checker, shined them up, kept the grit,” Checker Bar owner Timothy Tharp said. “We still get people come in all the time and say oh my God, my grandpa had a cheeseburger with me right over there in that booth. So it’s a pretty special spot.”

Previous report: Fire forces Detroit's beloved Checker Bar to close ahead of NFC playoffs

Fire forces Detroit's beloved Checker Bar to close ahead of NFC playoffs

The restoration includes a new look for the second floor, which now has billiards and darts.

The bar opens at 11a.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit Reporter
Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!