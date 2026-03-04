Checker Bar reopens in Detroit's Cadillac Square after fire forced closure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A legendary spot in the heart of Detroit is ready for its comeback. Checker Bar in Cadillac Square reopens Wednesday.

The historic watering hole closed more than a year ago following a fire. The owner says while the space is refreshed, the vintage vibe and famous burgers are here to stay.

“We took the best part of Checker, shined them up, kept the grit,” Checker Bar owner Timothy Tharp said. “We still get people come in all the time and say oh my God, my grandpa had a cheeseburger with me right over there in that booth. So it’s a pretty special spot.”

Previous report: Fire forces Detroit's beloved Checker Bar to close ahead of NFC playoffs

The restoration includes a new look for the second floor, which now has billiards and darts.

The bar opens at 11a.m.