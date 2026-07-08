Chickens and geese recovered after being stolen from nonprofit's learning garden

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chickens and geese that were believed to be stolen from a learning garden on Detroit’s east side have been found.

The Full Circle Foundation, a Grosse Pointe Park-based nonprofit, says dozens of chickens, geese and vegetables were stolen over the Fourth of July weekend.

Watch our previous report when the animals were missing below:

Thieves hit nonprofit learning garden, steal dozens of chickens and geese

The nonprofit uses the garden and a partnering 4-H chicken coop to teach young adults with special needs life skills, job skills and social experiences.

They said the thieves hit both the foundation's edible garden and the Ribbions Club 4-H partners' chicken coop not once, but twice over the holiday weekend.

According to Ribbion Farms 4-H Club, 22 out of 26 chickens were missing, along with two geese. Volunteers also believed thieves took a hen that had just laid fresh eggs. They believed the thieves climbed over a fence and peeled back the enclosure to the coop.

WXYZ-TV

A police report was filed with Detroit police.

On Wednesday, the Full Circle Foundation told us the chickens were dumped in a lot about a mile away. They worked to corral the flock Wednesday evening.